Community speaks out about Amber Dubois

A registered sex offender charged with murdering a teen girl last month is a focus of the investigation into the death of a 14-year-old girl whose remains were found more than a year after she disappeared near her school, police said Monday.

Police now say John Gardner is the focus of the Amber Dubois murder investigation.

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - Throughout the past year community members have helped with the search for Amber Dubois. Now, News 8 is hearing from some in the community, after Sunday's announcement that remains found in Pala Saturday morning are those of Amber Dubois.

