8 Teams Up for JDRF - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

8 Teams Up for JDRF

DATE
Saturday, November 11, 2017

LOCATION
Balboa Park
6th Avenue & Laurel Street, San Diego, CA 92103
CHECK-IN
6:30 a.m.		 STARTS
8:00 a.m.		 LENGTH OF WALK
5K and 3K

Join News 8’s Carlo Cecchetto and Team KFMB. Walk with us to turn Type One into Type None!

Register or Donate Now to Team KFMB
CLICK HERE

To learn more about the efforts of JDRF, please click here: sd.jdrf.org


 

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. JDRF’s goal is to progressively remove the impact of T1D from people’s lives until we achieve a world without T1D. JDRF is the only organization with the scientific resources, policy influence, and a working plan to better treat, prevent, and eventually cure T1D.
JDRF SAN DIEGO CHAPTER
With every mike pedaled and every dollar raised, we’re moving toward the cure.

Whether you’re a social media fan or a hands-on T1D advocate, there are lots of ways you can take action for JDRF Advocacy.

Volunteers sustain JDRF’s leadership in T1D research funding.

