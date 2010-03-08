8 Teams Up for JDRF

|
DATE
|CHECK-IN
6:30 a.m.
|STARTS
8:00 a.m.
|LENGTH OF WALK
5K and 3K
Join News 8’s Carlo Cecchetto and Team KFMB. Walk with us to turn Type One into Type None!
To learn more about the efforts of JDRF, please click here: sd.jdrf.org
JDRF RIDE TO CURE DIABETES SAN DIEGO »
With every mike pedaled and every dollar raised, we’re moving toward the cure.
ADVOCACY »
Whether you’re a social media fan or a hands-on T1D advocate, there are lots of ways you can take action for JDRF Advocacy.
VOLUNTEER »
Volunteers sustain JDRF’s leadership in T1D research funding.