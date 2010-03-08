Orange County pot store workers arrested - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Orange County pot store workers arrested

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the owner and two managers of a Lake Forest pot dispensary housed in the same building as a preschool have been arrested for selling marijuana.

The Orange County district attorney's office said Monday that store owner Mark Moen and managers Robert Moody and Marco Verduzco will face a range of charges stemming from illegally selling marijuana. The district attorney's office says the dispensary placed an ad in a local newspaper promising free marijuana to first-time patients.

Moen also faces money laundering and other felony charges. Officials say he faces a maximum sentence of 39 years in state prison.

The men are set to be arraigned later Monday.

 

