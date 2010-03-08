'Saved by Her Own Enemy' by Don Teague and Rafraf Barrak - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

MONDAY, March 8, 2010

'Saved by Her Own Enemy' by Don Teague and Rafraf Barrak

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - When TV reporters are sent to the frontlines with our soldiers, they have to be prepared for almost anything.

Don Teague was almost killed not once, but twice. He's back at Channel 8 - where he used to work - to talk about his new book.

In this News 8 video story, Phil Blauer sits down with Don and Rafraf Barrak, the woman at the center of this incredible story.

Don Teague and Rafraf Barrak will be at a book signing of "Saved by Her Own Enemy" Monday at 6:30 p.m. at:

Bay Books
1029 Orange Avenue
Coronado, CA 92118
(619) 435-0070

