Man sentenced for Mountain View knife attack

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - An Imperial Beach man convicted of stabbing his ex-wife and her fiancé was sentenced Monday to 17 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Miguel Del Valle, 49, followed the pair to a liquor store in Mountain View last April and attacked them.

They say Del Valle stabbed his ex-wife three times in the neck, and her fiancé 12 times in the chest. Both victims survived.

According to prosecutors, Del Valle wanted revenge on his ex-wife for leaving him.

A jury found Del Valle guilty of premeditated attempted murder, but acquitted him of making a criminal threat.