SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Chargers have claimed running back Marcus Mason off waivers from the Washington Redskins, beginning the process of restocking their backfield.

Mason spent most of his first two NFL seasons on the practice squads of the Redskins and Baltimore Ravens. He played in nine games last season for the Redskins, gaining 127 yards on 32 carries.

The Chargers recently released running backs LaDainian Tomlinson and Michael Bennett.

