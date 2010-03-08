CHP helps slow runaway Toyota Prius to safe stop in East County - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CHP helps slow runaway Toyota Prius to safe stop in East County

Posted: Updated:

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — A California Highway Patrol officer helped slow a runaway Toyota Prius from 94 mph to a safe stop on Monday after the car's accelerator became stuck on a San Diego County freeway, the CHP said.

Prius driver James Sikes said that the incident Monday occurred just two weeks after he had taken the vehicle in to an El Cajon dealership for repairs after receiving a recall notice, but he was turned away.

"I gave them my recall notice and they handed it back and said I'm not on the recall list," Sikes said.

In a statement, Toyota said it has dispatched a field technical specialist to San Diego to investigate the incident.

Toyota has recalled some 8.5 million vehicles worldwide — more than 6 million in the United States — since last fall because of acceleration problems in multiple models and braking issues in the Prius.

On Monday, Sikes called 911 about 1:30 p.m. after accelerating to pass another vehicle on Interstate 8 near La Posta and finding that he could not control his car, the CHP said.

"I pushed the gas pedal to pass a car and it did something kind of funny ... it jumped and it just stuck there," the 61-year-old driver said at a news conference.

"As it was going, I was trying the brakes ... it wasn't stopping, it wasn't doing anything and it just kept speeding up," Sikes said, adding he could smell the brakes burning he was pressing the pedal so hard.

A patrol car pulled alongside the Prius and officers told Sikes over a loudspeaker to push the brake pedal to the floor and apply the emergency brake.

"They also got it going on a steep upgrade," said Officer Jesse Udovich. "Between those three things, they got it to slow down."

After the car decelerated to about 50 mph, Sikes turned off the engine and coasted to a halt.

The officer then maneuvered his car in front of the Prius as a precautionary block, Udovich said.

Toyota owners have complained of their vehicles speeding out of control despite efforts to slow down, sometimes resulting in deadly crashes. The government has received complaints of 34 deaths linked to sudden acceleration of Toyota vehicles since 2000.

One of the crashes claimed the life of a CHP officer in August.

Off-duty CHP Officer Mark Saylor was killed along with his wife, her brother and the couple's daughter after their Lexus' accelerator got stuck in La Mesa.

The Toyota-manufactured loaner vehicle slammed into a sport utility vehicle at about 100 mph, careened off the freeway, hit an embankment, overturned and burst into flames.

___

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune

 

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man dies after suffering fatal injuries from the 'punching game'

    Man dies after suffering fatal injuries from the 'punching game'

    Sunday, March 18 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-03-18 18:30:43 GMT

    A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
    neighborhood of San Diego.

     

    A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
    neighborhood of San Diego.

     

  • 3 alarm fire chars Miramar warehouse

    3 alarm fire chars Miramar warehouse

    Sunday, March 18 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-03-18 18:22:20 GMT

    A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.

     

    A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.

     

  • Freeway call boxes going the way of landline telephones

    Freeway call boxes going the way of landline telephones

    Saturday, March 17 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-17 21:34:23 GMT

    SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.

     

    SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.