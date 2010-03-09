Jets decline comment on Cromartie paternity help

NEW YORK (AP) - Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum wouldn't comment directly about reports the team is helping Antonio Cromartie with his paternity payments, but says they're working with him to "give him his best chance to be successful."

The NFL Network first reported Saturday that the Jets were advancing their newly acquired cornerback $500,000 to help clear up paternity issues.

The 25-year-old Cromartie has fathered seven children by six women in five states.

Cromartie, acquired last week from San Diego, is due to make $1.7 million in the last season of his five-year, $12 million contract. The Jets made $500,000 of the deal into a bonus, allowing Cromartie to receive it now, instead of when players receive game checks in September.

