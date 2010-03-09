Mother found dead in Valley Center home, son arrested in Arizona

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (CBS 8) - The son of a woman found murdered inside her Valley Center home has been arrested in Arizona.

A sheriff's spokesman says 25-year-old David Lucero was taken into custody Tuesday night on an unrelated charge.

Sheriff's detectives are looking for clues surrounding a murder mystery near Valley Center, where 53-year-old Margo Lucero was found dead inside her home by her husband and daughter.

The woman was found at a home in the 29300 block of Costalota Road after authorities received a call just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Neighbors told News 8 they called 911 Saturday after hearing gunshots in the area. Neighbors also say they heard loud, ritualistic chants coming from the house on Monday.

Margo Lucero's car was located in Arizona. Sheriff's detectives were on their way to interview her son.