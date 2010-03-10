Illegal immigrant youth hold 'coming out' day

Hundreds of young people participate in a youth immigration rally, Wednesday, March 10, 2010, in Chicago.

CHICAGO (AP) — A few hundred people gathered in a downtown Chicago plaza to witness eight young illegal immigrants 'come out' about their immigration status.

The eight students range in age from 18 to 30. They'stood behind a giant sign that read "Undocumented and Unafraid."

Among the immigrants is 26-year-old University of Illinois graduate Tania Unzueta.

She's quoted the late gay rights activist Harvey Milk in encouraging other undocumented people to be public about their immigration status. The activists hope their stories will help call attention to the plight of an estimated 12 million illegal immigrants living in the United States and renew a plea for legislative reform.

