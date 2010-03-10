60 neglected dogs rescued from Lakeside home

LAKESIDE, Calif. (AP/CBS 8) — An elderly woman has been arrested after animal control officers found 60 dogs in crates inside her small Lakeside home east of San Diego.

Sixty-five-year-old Alice Via was arrested Wednesday for investigation of animal cruelty and neglect. She ran what she called the San Diego Boxer Rescue and kept mostly boxers and Chihuahuas.

According to Animal Control, Via was adopting the dogs out through online web sites such as Craigslist. A person responding to an advertisement alerted Animal Control after visiting the woman's two-bedroom home and seeing the poor conditions.

San Diego County spokesman Dan DeSousa says the dogs were confined in cages stacked two high throughout the 750-square-foot home. Many of the dogs had no water and several crates were filled with feces and vomit. He says most of the dogs had injuries to their feet and noses from trying to escape and some also had skin and respiratory problems.

"She's looking at felony animal neglect and a myriad other charges as well," a county spokesperson said.

He says the dogs will be taken to three county shelters.