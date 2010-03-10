Congressman Issa calls out postal service for hiring sex offender

A letter carrier who is a registered sex offender has been reassigned after concerns were raised that he was delivering mail in a San Diego suburb with many children, a Postal Service spokeswoman said Wednesday.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - He'd been convicted of molesting a child, but the postal service still allowed this worker to deliver mail in neighborhoods across San Diego County. Now a local congressman is calling for an investigation into the hiring of this convicted sex offender.

On the Megan's Law web site, 54-year-old Dana Kennette is listed as a registered sex offender, convicted for committing a lewd or lascivious act against a child under 14 years of age.

Kennette is also a mailman with the U.S. Postal Service whose route in Rancho Bernardo is near an elementary school.

In a letter written by Congressman Darrell Issa to the postmaster general, the congressman wants eight questions answered, including this one:

"What specifically about Mr. Kennette made the postal service conclude that as a convicted pedophile, he was not a threat to the community?"

Issa states in his letter that some parents are living in fear of Mr. Kennette and says the postal service reached a puzzling conclusion by allowing Kennette to deliver mail.

"The people who have day to day interaction with our children and are part of the community, these are the people who we should not have to fear at all," Issa's letter states.