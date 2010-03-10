7 year-old boy calls 911 during home invasion robbery

NORWALK, Calif. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy who called 911 while armed robbers threatened his parents hugged and delivered a high five to the dispatcher who took his call.

The boy, identified only as Carlos, told reporters Wednesday he remained calm during the ordeal because his mother used to make him practice dialing 911 in case of emergencies.

Carlos gave a hug to Los Angeles County Sheriff's dispatcher Monique Patino, who called the boy "my little hero."

The assailants invaded Carlos' home and held his parents at gunpoint Tuesday while he and his 6-year-old sister hid in a locked bathroom. He begged the dispatcher to "bring cops. A lot of them!"

The assailants left without stealing anything once they realized the boy had called 911. Police are looking for the suspects.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.