Sizemore's slam powers Indians past Padres 10-5

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Grady Sizemore hit a grand slam in a nine-run fourth inning to help the Cleveland Indians beat a San Diego Padres split-squad 10-5 on Wednesday.

Wade LeBlanc yielded one run over three innings but Cleveland put 10 men on base before making an out against Aaron Poreda and Jackson Quezada in the fourth.

David Huff, trying to win spot in Cleveland's rotation, gave up one run and three hits over three innings. The left-hander led the Indians with 11 wins as a rookie in 2009.

Matt LaPorta, acquired by the Indians in the 2008 trade that sent CC Sabathia to Milwaukee, went 0 for 1 in his first spring appearance. LaPorta had surgery on his left hip and big toe in October.

