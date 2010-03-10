CrimeFighters Manhunt: Gabriel Nunez

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - The News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in a countywide manhunt for a violent gang member who's on the run.

Gabriel Nunez, 32, is wanted by state parole agents for violating the terms of his parole. Nunez is a gang member and has a history that includes robbery with a firearm and spousal abuse.

Nunez is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 9 inches and about 280 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call San Diego Crimestoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

Gabriel Nunez is known to hang out in Southeast San Diego, but also in National City, Chula Vista and San Ysidro.

As always, if you see this fugitive, call police. Do not approach him.