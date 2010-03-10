Another local driver survives runaway Prius - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Another local driver survives runaway Prius



SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Another San Diego driver is speaking out about her scary moments at the wheel of a Toyota Prius.

Federal investigators are in San Diego Wednesday looking into Monday's runaway Toyota Prius incident, but it's not the first reported runaway Prius in the county.

News 8 has learned a local woman reported the same thing happened to her last November.

In this video report, Steve Price finds out more.

