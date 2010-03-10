Another local driver survives runaway Prius

Before he called 911, James Sikes says he reached down with his hand to loosen the "stuck" accelerator on his 2008 Toyota Prius, his other hand on the steering wheel. The pedal didn't move.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Another San Diego driver is speaking out about her scary moments at the wheel of a Toyota Prius.

Federal investigators are in San Diego Wednesday looking into Monday's runaway Toyota Prius incident, but it's not the first reported runaway Prius in the county.

News 8 has learned a local woman reported the same thing happened to her last November.

