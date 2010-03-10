The buzz seen 'round the world

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CBS 8) - It was the buzz seen all around the world, when Del's Barbershop was featured on a Miller High Life Super Bowl commercial.

"Life is good. It was good before and now it's even better. We're having a really good time with this thing. We're like the world-famous Del's Barbershop," Dan Engelbercht said.

When it comes to clip joints, Del's is a classic.

"Actually we started pretty much on a wing and a prayer in 1959," Dan said.

In the beginning, Dan Engelbrecht worked alongside his dad Del. Now Dan's son Jason has joined the shop.

"Probably won't be too long, he'll kick me to the curb," Dan said.

The recent prime time exposure that this shop received hasn't gone to its head.

"Same old low prices down here at Del's. We're here just to make friends, not money," Dan said. "We know a lot of our customers by name, and if we don't know your name, we'll learn it, you know. It takes about one trip in here. The next time you come in you'll feel like you've been coming here for 20 years."

Although Del's has thrived in good times and bad, Dan is grateful for all the international exposure.

"Miller's been one of my favorite beers for six weeks," Dan joked.

The secret to the success of this pint-sized shop is the genuine warmth and friendly vibe that's included with every cut.

"Actually it's a lot of fun to work here and it's a great industry to work in anyway if you like people. It's awesome," Dan said.

Del's Barbershop in Escondido, where everyday they live the high life.



Del's Barbershop

650 S Escondido Blvd.

Escondido, CA 92025

(760) 743-9770