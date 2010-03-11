5 displaced after fire rips through Del Cerro home

Five people are displaced after fire ripped through a home in Del Cerro Wednesday night at a duplex along the 6000 block of Caminito Plata.

Two adults and three teens were inside when it started. The homeowner said he had to act quickly to get everyone out and it was that quick think that got everyone out safely.

The garage and second floor were destroyed. The fire caused an estimated $750,000 in damages.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.