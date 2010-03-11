Do Prius problems extend to county fleet? - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Do Prius problems extend to county fleet?

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - As the safety investigation into the Toyota Prius continues, the county is taking a closer look at its own fleet.

You might be surprised to learn the county has an entire fleet of Priuses, including one that got into an accident Wednesday.

In this News 8 video story, Steve Price reports on the latest of Toyota's problems with its Prius.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.