Ex-Padre Brian Giles cites knee pain in decision to retire

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Brian Giles says the pain in his arthritic right knee is getting worse, and the 39-year-old outfielder informed the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday that he will retire.

Giles is a career .291 hitter with 287 home runs and 1,078 RBI in 1,847 games. The two-time All-Star also played for the San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland, calling his trip to the World Series with the Indians in 1997 the highlight of his 15 major-league seasons.

Giles, who signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers this winter with an invitation to major-league camp, hit a career-high 39 home runs for the Pirates in 1999 and returned the next season with a career-best 123 RBI for Pittsburgh.

His deteriorating knee limited him to 61 games with the Padres last season.

