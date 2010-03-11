Law firm: Prius runaway driver won't sue Toyota

Driver James Sikes talks about his experiences in his Toyota Prius during a news conference held at Toyota of El Cajon Tuesday, March 9, 2010, in El Cajon, Calif.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A law firm for the driver who says his Toyota Prius sped out of control in California doesn't plan to sue the Japanese automaker.

The Gomez Law Firm issued a statement Thursday, saying it represents James Sikes. It was unclear why the law firm was retained; a phone message to the firm wasn't immediately returned.

Sikes told authorities he was driving near San Diego on Monday when his accelerator stuck. He says the car reached 94 mph before a California Highway Patrol officer helped him slow down.

The statement said Sikes hopes an investigation will identify what caused the incident.

The Prius is not part of Toyota's vast recall of gas pedals that can become stuck, but it is covered by an earlier recall of floor mats that can catch the accelerator.

