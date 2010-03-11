Man accused of choking puppy to death heads to trial

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A La Jolla man will stand trial on charges of killing his puppy while trying to teach it a lesson.

A judge ruled Thursday there is enough evidence to try David Hale Warner on animal cruelty charges.

He's accused of choking his ten-week-old puppy as punishment for barking and nipping his girlfriend's nose last month. The chocolate Labrador died at a hospital.

Warner faces up to three years in prison if convicted.