UFOs in Borrego?

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - It was one of those late November days in the Anza Borrego Desert when the azure sky appeared to go on forever. It was just about 2 p.m., and Maritza Skandunas and her husband were eating a picnic lunch in Grapevine Canyon when they spotted it.

"When I looked up and saw it, you know it's like you go into shock a little bit, because you can't believe what you're seeing," Maritza said. "Up in the sky we saw three circular balls and it was just hovering above us.

"It just kind of moved like this and it would go forward and when it went back, it went 'bink' and made a bigger triangle. My husband says, 'Oh my God, that's a UFO', so I had my camera with a telephoto lens and I took four pictures of it."

What really intrigued the couple was the final picture Maritza snapped, the one in which the object appears to vanish.

"I took the last picture and I got it disappearing. It kind of fades out, it didn't just zoom off and disappear, it just disappeared in place," Maritza said.

It should be noted for the record this is not the first close encounter for Maritza Skandunas.

"I just kind of grew up with it, seeing things at the foot of my bed and not understanding," she said.

She has a predisposition for the paranormal and founded a web site called San Diego Ghost Hunters. Maritza and I once went looking for things that go bump in the night at the Whaley House.

Whether you think she is a kook or a clairvoyant, Maritza claims the proof is in the pictures.

"You have to wonder, what is it?" she said.

Just remember, the next time you head to the serenity of the Anza Borrego Desert, you may not be alone.