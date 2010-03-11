Stash of photos found in serial killer's locker

(CBS 8) - A stash of photos has been found inside a now-infamous serial killer's locker, and investigators want to know if he had more victims.

The photos are all dated, all taken prior to Rodney Alcala's arrest in 1979, one year after he appeared on the popular 70s show "The Dating Game".

The photos were also taken during the same period in which he's convicted of murdering four women and a 12-year-old girl. Now investigators are trying to find out who's in these hundreds of photos, and are any of them unknown murder victims of Rodney Alcala?

"Serial killers are predators, yes, they act like an animal that is trying to get his prey and the rest of the time it's trying to blend in so we don't notice him," criminal profiler Pat Brown said.

So was this Alcala's way of blending in? Pose as a happy-go-lucky photographer who just wanted to capture a woman in a photo, but instead take her life?

To the applause of victims' family members, a jury just recently recommended the death penalty for Alcala for the murder of those four women and the 12-year-old little girl more than 30 years ago. It was his third conviction after two previous ones were overturned on appeal.

While that's a step forward, the photos - discovered in a storage locker rented by Alcala in Washington state - are a new puzzle. Investigators hope those who are in them will come forward to help solve it.

Of course, investigators would like to think there's no connection with any other missing person cases and these photos. However, they believe Alcala used his camera to lure victims in.