2 people hurt in Bonita house fire

Two people are injured in a fire that ripped through a South Bay home Friday morning.

Flames broke out just before 4:00 a.m. on the 3100 block of Lindell Place.

When fire crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed and difficult to get to. Firefighters say two victims were taken to the hospital for moderate burns and smoke inhalation.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

