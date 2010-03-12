Suspect arrested in possible abduction case

LA MESA, Calif. (CBS 8) - Police on Friday took a suspect into custody in La Mesa that they believe may have attempted to abduct a teenage girl.

Police say Gustavo Lugo, 54, approached the girl in the 9200 block of Fletcher Parkway while she was on her way to Parkway Middle School, hugged her and then tried to kiss her.

The school's vice principal happened to be driving by, picked the girl up, drove her to school and called police.

Lugo was taken into custody and expected to be booked on suspicion of a misdemeanor county of annoying or molesting a minor, police said.

Lugo is a transient who had been camping near State Route 125, according to officials.

The girl was not physically injured.