Authorities: No illegal drugs found in Haim case - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Authorities: No illegal drugs found in Haim case

Posted: Updated:
A 1987 photo provided by Warner Brothers shows Corey Haim, left, and Jason Patric in a photo from the movie "The Lost Boys". A 1987 photo provided by Warner Brothers shows Corey Haim, left, and Jason Patric in a photo from the movie "The Lost Boys".

  • RelatedMore>>

  • Corey Haim prolonged tragic Hollywood tradition

    Corey Haim prolonged tragic Hollywood tradition

    Thursday, March 11 2010 10:03 AM EST2010-03-11 15:03:26 GMT
    Corey Haim's story is sadly familiar in Hollywood: A teen talent who discovered drugs as he tasted his first success and whose personal problems increased as his star-power faded. 
    Corey Haim's story is sadly familiar in Hollywood: A teen talent who discovered drugs as he tasted his first success and whose personal problems increased as his star-power faded. 

LOS ANGELES – Authorities said Friday they had recovered four prescription drug bottles bearing the name of actor Corey Haim but found nothing illegal while investigating his death.

Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter declined to identify the drugs. Haim was battling flulike symptoms in the days before he died.

Winter said an autopsy was done Thursday, but his office was awaiting the results of toxicology tests that could take two months before determining a cause of death.

Haim died Wednesday at age 38 after collapsing at his mother's apartment. The actor battled drug addiction for years.

He earned fame for roles in the 1980s films "Lucas" and "The Lost Boys." He recently completed several film projects.

"Access Hollywood" reported on its Web site that Judy Haim had been told by the coroner's office that her son had an enlarged heart and his lungs were filled with water.

Winter confirmed his office had called Judy Haim, but he declined to say what they discussed.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 

  • After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:14:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 

  • Ava DuVernay to direct DC superhero film 'The New Gods'

    Ava DuVernay to direct DC superhero film 'The New Gods'

    Saturday, March 17 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-03-17 16:35:17 GMT
    (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. Warner Bros. said Thursday that DuVernay will direct “The New ...(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. Warner Bros. said Thursday that DuVernay will direct “The New ...
    Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time" may have disappointed at the box office last weekend, but she's already booked another big-budget project. 
    Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time" may have disappointed at the box office last weekend, but she's already booked another big-budget project. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.