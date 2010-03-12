It's time to spring forward again

WASHINGTON (AP) — Good evening sunshine, America says hello, you light up our evenings, we light charcoal below.

That right folks, it's time to fire up the old grill, Daylight-saving time is returning with that extra hour of sunshine after work.

The official moment is 2 a.m. local time Sunday, though most people will set their clocks ahead by one hour before they hit the sack on Saturday night.

A few will forget — they're the ones you'll see arriving at church when everybody else is leaving.

Daylight-saving time ends Nov. 7.

