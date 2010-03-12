San Clemente father writes song for Chelsea

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (CBS 8) - Compassion for Chelsea King's family continues to pour out of the community. That includes a touching song written by a San Clemente father.

Mike Speed has been writing songs for 50 years, but he's never had a song pour out of him like "Chelsea Runs," with touching lyrics he wrote in 10 minutes last Friday.

Mike's band is called Speed, which is a fitting name, because in just a week's time the song was complete. His daughter flew in from Hawaii to record the song and shoot a video in a Santa Barbara recording studio.

The video was put up on YouTube on Thursday, and if the production looks professional, it should.

"They had Katy Perry in last week and Paul McCartney is supposed to be there next week, so you know this guy was doing a huge thing," Mike said.

He says his daughter Stephanie, who sings backup on the song, was almost abducted when she was a six-year-old walking home from elementary school, so he launches a web site called defendchildren.com that calls for one strike sex offender laws.

"There is a line in the song, 'Offend one and you're done because there is just one chance for a child to dance,' and that's about how many chances in my opinion that they should have," Mike said.

Mike says all of the proceeds from the song will be donated to Chelsea-related organizations and to protecting children.