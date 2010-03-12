Davis keeps hitting, Rangers beat Padres

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) - Chris Davis had three hits and drove in two runs, extending his streak of hits to eight consecutive at-bats before finally being retired, and the Texas Rangers beat the San Diego Padres 6-2 on Friday.

The Rangers got six runs off Clayton Richard, who gave up six hits and four walks in his two innings. The left-hander was scheduled to go three innings, but threw 48 pitches and was done after two.

Davis had RBI singles in each of the first two innings, when the Rangers built a 6-0 lead.

Texas left-hander Matt Harrison threw three scoreless innings, giving up three singles with two strikeouts and no walks.

