State attorney general investigating Haim's death, San Diego connection

(CBS 8) - California Attorney General Jerry Brown says his office is now investigating the death of Corey Haim, and there's a San Diego connection.

Brown's office says an unauthorized prescription in the actor's name was found during a probe of fraudulent drug prescription pads ordered from a San Diego vendor.

The attorney general says Haim's death appears to be linked to an "illegal and massive prescription drug ring."

