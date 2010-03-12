Rummaging around Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Here's a riddle: what's 83 years old and still in good shape? It's the annual Thursday Club rummage sale.

"We work diligently to raise money for charities throughout the year. This is our largest event," Anne Ford said.

This Saturday and Sunday in Balboa Park, everything in the activity center is up for grabs.

"This is a 33,000 square foot building and it is full of rummage. Kind of like Macy's bargain basement, only bigger," Anne said.

You won't find bling like this at any old rummage sale, and this rummage sale isn't just for the ladies.

Folks will start lining up at 2 a.m. on Saturday just to be the first ones in the activity center when the doors open at 9 a.m.

"We have everything from books to linens to electronics, the gold room, which is the higher-end stuff that is collectible, and even new merchandise," Anne said.

It's all hands on deck and everything must go. Rummage at your own risk at the Thursday's Club's show.