4.2 quake hits San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A moderate earthquake has shaken a section of the Laguna Mountains in central San Diego County and there are no reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 4.2 quake hit at 8:32 a.m. near Mount Laguna, about 14 miles south-southeast of Julian.

A sheriff's dispatcher says there have been no calls about the quake.

The epicenter was estimated to be 48 miles east of downtown San Diego.

