Pilot lands plane safely on San Marcos street

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (AP/CBS 8) — The pilot of a experimental plane made an emergency landing in traffic lanes of a San Marcos street after the single engine died, causing no injuries or damage.

The home-built, single-seat aircraft touched down safely Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of San Marcos Boulevard.

The pilot, William David Leonard of Oceanside, says he was flying from Oceanside Airport to McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad when the engine quit.

The plane's wingspan was within the roadway's two lanes and caused no damage to traffic lights or trees along the way.

Sheriff's deputies controlled traffic until a tow truck arrived to remove the plane.

