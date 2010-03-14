Freeway closure in Santee

State Route 67 in Santee will be shut down overnight for five nights, beginning Sunday.

Route 67 and the on-ramps at Bradley and Magnolia Avenues will be closed each night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The closure will allow crews to begin construction on the route 52 interchange.

The construction is part of a plan to extend SR-52 from La Jolla through Santee to SR-67. Construction is expected to be completed around the end of the year.