Chris Young pitches well as Padres top Indians 5-3

San Diego Padres starter Chris Young works against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday March 14, 2010 in Peoria, Ariz. Young pitched three and two thirds innings allowing 2 runs. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Chris Young had his second straight solid start in his comeback from a shoulder injury in the San Diego Padres' 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

Young, whose season ended in June last year, allowed five hits and two runs over 3 2-3 innings.

Indians starter Aaron Laffey got the first two outs in his scheduled third inning of work, then things fell apart. He was touched for two walks, two doubles and four two-out runs.

Kyle Blanks and Nick Hundley each had two hits for the Padres.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.