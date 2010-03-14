Amber Dubois memorial set for end of March

A public memorial for Amber Dubois is planned for later this month. The memorial for Amber will be held at Escondido High School's stadium on Saturday, March 27.

The remains of the 14-year-old were found last weekend in the Pala area. A cause of death has not been determined, but 30-year-old John Gardner, the suspect in the Chelsea King murder case, is also being investigated in the Dubois case.

More than 6,000 people paid tribute to Chelsea King in a memorial Saturday at Poway High School.