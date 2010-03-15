Ex-investigator faces probation for hiding witness

A high-ranking investigator with the San Diego County public defender's office has been charged with hiding a witness to her son's domestic violence case.

A high-ranking investigator with the San Diego County public defender's office has been charged with hiding a witness to her son's domestic violence case.

A supervising investigator in the county Public Defender's Office, who's accused of hiding her son's girlfriend in Mexico after he assaulted the younger woman, pleaded not guilty today to conspiracy and witness-tampering charges.

A supervising investigator in the county Public Defender's Office is accused of hiding her son's girlfriend in Mexico after he assaulted the younger woman.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A former high-ranking investigator with the San Diego County public defender's office is expected to be placed on probation for hiding a witness to her son's domestic violence case.

Karen Cabrera has pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of justice in exchange for the prosecution dropping charges of conspiracy and witness tampering. Sentencing is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Deputy District Attorney Laura Gunn says the prosecution won't oppose reducing the charge to a misdemeanor if Cabrera completes 1½ years of probation.

Cabrera's son and his girlfriend Jennifer Wren were involved in a 2008 domestic violence incident and the girlfriend didn't show up at preliminary hearing. Investigators say Cabrera took Wren to a Mexico resort. Cabrera's son pleaded guilty.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.