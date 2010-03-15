Navy SEALs look for a few good water polo players

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) - The Navy's elite SEALs force is looking for a few good water polo players.

The Navy, seeking to beef up the ranks of its special operations force, has commissioned a $500,000 Gallup study to determine who might be the best candidates to become future SEALs. Topping the list were water polo players.

Also scoring high are triathletes, boxers, lacrosse and rugby players, and swimmers and wrestlers.

As a result, SEAL recruiters recently put on a fitness challenge for San Diego-area high school athletes.

There they put star water polo players through their paces, having them run, swim and do push-ups.

