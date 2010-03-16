Latos blows through 1st; Padres win 7-1 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Latos blows through 1st; Padres win 7-1

Posted: Updated:

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Mat Latos retired the first three batters on seven pitches and the San Diego Padres beat a San Francisco Giants split squad 7-1 on Monday night.

Latos, competing for the No. 5 spot in the rotation, allowed one run and three hits in four innings while striking out three and walking two.

He struck out leadoff batter Eugenio Velez on three pitches, got Kevin Frandsen to fly out to right with his fourth pitch, then struck out Nate Schierholtz on three pitches.

Tony Gwynn Jr. hit a go-ahead, RBI double and Kyle Blanks added a two-run double to highlight the seven-run fifth inning. The Giants committed three errors that inning.

The Giants used several relievers, with Guillermo Mota getting the start. He allowed one hit and struck out three in two scoreless innings, extending his spring scoreless streak to five innings.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 

  • Unbelievable. Biggest upset reveals best in college hoops

    Unbelievable. Biggest upset reveals best in college hoops

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:46:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, left, greets the Loyola-Chicago basketball team as they walk off the court after their win over Miami in a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15,...(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, left, greets the Loyola-Chicago basketball team as they walk off the court after their win over Miami in a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15,...
    Banish March Madness? Nunsense! NCAA tournament reveals best of a sport in trouble. 
    Banish March Madness? Nunsense! NCAA tournament reveals best of a sport in trouble. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.