Latos blows through 1st; Padres win 7-1

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Mat Latos retired the first three batters on seven pitches and the San Diego Padres beat a San Francisco Giants split squad 7-1 on Monday night.

Latos, competing for the No. 5 spot in the rotation, allowed one run and three hits in four innings while striking out three and walking two.

He struck out leadoff batter Eugenio Velez on three pitches, got Kevin Frandsen to fly out to right with his fourth pitch, then struck out Nate Schierholtz on three pitches.

Tony Gwynn Jr. hit a go-ahead, RBI double and Kyle Blanks added a two-run double to highlight the seven-run fifth inning. The Giants committed three errors that inning.

The Giants used several relievers, with Guillermo Mota getting the start. He allowed one hit and struck out three in two scoreless innings, extending his spring scoreless streak to five innings.

