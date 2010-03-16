Missing woman in Jamul found - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Missing woman in Jamul found

Posted: Updated:

The search for a missing teen in the East County has ended and Brenda Luu has been found.

The 19-year-old never returned home from school in Jamul Monday.

Luu is mentally challenged and is described as Vietnamese and Hispanic, 4'11", weighing 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.