Calif. college students warned about Mexico travel

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Some California colleges are warning students about traveling into Mexico for spring break amid continued violence in border towns.

Brazen weekend attacks on U.S. officials in northern Mexico near El Paso, Texas, left three people dead and a State Department warning against unnecessary travel south of the border. Earlier drug cartel killings in Tijuana near San Diego had led to previous advisories.

California State University, San Marcos is preparing a Web site warning and San Diego State University says it will e-mail students about State Department concerns.

Many college students will head out on spring break in coming weeks and Baja California towns such as Tijuana, Rosarito, Ensenada and San Felipe are traditional vacation destinations.

