Train derailment causes commuter delays

SAN DIEGO (AP) - It was a major disruption for thousands of morning commuters after a freight train derailed in Sorrento Valley.

Spokeswoman Lena Kent says three empty cars of a Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight train flipped onto their sides at around 10 p.m. Monday.

Nobody was hurt but the derailment in a remote Sorrento Valley canyon damaged about 300 feet of track on the north-south line.

Amtrak and the North County Transit District say about 20 morning trains carrying more than 2,000 commuters have been affected Tuesday morning. Passengers are being bused between stations where the track was affected, causing brief delays.

Kent says crews hope to have service restored by about 4 p.m.

