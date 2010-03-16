Ex-investigator sentenced for hiding witness - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ex-investigator sentenced for hiding witness

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A former high-ranking investigator with the San Diego County public defender's office has been sentenced to three years probation and 200 hours of community service for hiding a witness to her son's domestic violence case.

Karen Cabrera was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to felony obstruction of justice.

Cabrera's son and his girlfriend Jennifer Wren were involved in a 2008 domestic violence incident and Wren didn't show up at a preliminary hearing. Investigators say Cabrera took Wren to a Mexico resort. Cabrera's son pleaded guilty.

The judge also reduced the crime to a misdemeanor, citing Cabrera's lack of prior record, her work history and the fact the crime was an "aberration."

 

