Autopsy reports released in AZ sweat lodge deaths

A self-help guru who is linked to three sweat lodge deaths in Arizona has now been linked to a bizarre suicide at Horton Plaza. A woman on one of his retreats committed suicide at the mall, and another participant actually witnessed it.

Documents released in the investigation of a fatal sweat lodge ceremony show that people lost consciousness and others suffered broken bones at past events led by self-help guru James Arthur Ray, but Ray largely ignored the medical problems that arose.

SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) — The owner of the Arizona retreat where a sweat lodge ceremony turned deadly said the man who led it was a perfectionist who controlled every detail of an event meant to push people beyond their physical limits.

Owners say AZ sweat lodge not to blame for deaths

Attorneys prosecuting a self-help guru on manslaughter charges in the deaths of three people during a sweat lodge ceremony are urging a judge to grant a gag order.

AZ judge to consider gag order in sweat lodge case

James Arthur Ray looks at people in the gallery during the second day of his bond hearing in Prescott, Ariz. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2010.

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — Autopsy reports released Tuesday point to heat stroke as the cause of death for two people following an Arizona sweat lodge ceremony last year, and multi-system organ failure for a third person.

A Yavapai county judge ordered the first and last pages of the reports released following a hearing earlier Tuesday in Camp Verde.

Kirby Brown of Westtown, N.Y.; James Shore of Milwaukee; and Liz Neuman of Prior Lake, Minn., participated in the October sweat lodge ceremony led by motivational speaker James Arthur Ray.

Autopsy reports show the 38-year-old Brown and 40-year-old Shore died of heat stroke, and the 49-year-old Neuman died after several of her organs shut down due to hypothermia from prolonged exposure to sweat lodges.

Ray has pleaded not guilty to three counts of manslaughter in their deaths.

