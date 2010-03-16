Wise viewers are flocking to the owl cam - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

TUESDAY, March 16, 2010

Wise viewers are flocking to the owl cam

Posted: Updated:

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CBS 8) - Move over panda cams, there's a new internet sensation from San Marcos. A couple is caring for an owl who just laid eggs that could hatch any minute now.

The owl's next box is wired with cameras streaming live on the internet.

In this Your Stories report, Jeff Zevely has more on the cool set-up.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.