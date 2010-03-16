Making sense of the census

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - From the supermarket to the federal government, these days we're constantly being asked to take part in a survey. That has moved our Larry Himmel to verse.

It's merely a sign of the times

Just a fact of life I guess.

These days most of us are doing more

And we're getting paid less.



Time has become more precious

Our world's turned topsy-turvy.

Which makes me wonder why

We're constantly asked to take a survey.



Whether you stopped at the post office

Or just did some shopping at Penney's,

You're directed to their web site

Lured by the promise of some bennies.



Simply fill out the survey

And tell us how you feel.

Your opinion really counts

So we'll bribe you with a deal.



And if we share our thoughts

Give them our email address too,

You know the store will spam us

Until our lives are through.



So don't ask us to fill out a form

It just makes us hot under our collars.

Want to know how we feel about you?

Well, we vote with our dollars.



Which brings me to the one survey

That we must now all do

To be equally represented

So there's not more me than you.



Let's all fill out our census

It's the least that we can do.

Ten questions in 10 minutes

No cheating off the guy next to you.



See, the government needs to know

Who we are and where we're at.

To find out whether we're more of this

Or actually less of that.

You'll get your 2010 census in the mail

That's really quite nice of them.

'Cuz back in the day folks had to travel by donkey

All the way back to Bethlehem.



But if the government wants the census

To not be just another one of their failures

They ought to offer some incentives

Just like some of these retailers.

Why not give us a 15 percent tax rebate

And if that seems a little extreme,

How about a few free stamps

Or at least a couple of Taco Supremes?

If I filled it out and mail it back

Without causing you any strife,

Will you promise me I won't receive

Government junk mail for the rest of my life?



