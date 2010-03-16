Swami's controversial surf championship cancelled

ENCINITAS, Calif. (CBS 8) - After a wave of controversy, a surf championship happening at Swami's has been officially wiped out. The organizer cancelled it Tuesday.

For some North County surfers, Swami's Beach at the Self-Realization Fellowship is sacred ground, and there was a big push to keep the contest away.

In this News 8 video story, Richard Allyn reports on the real reason it won't be held there.