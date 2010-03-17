2 people smuggled into US crammed in Mercedes

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they found two people being smuggled into the country stuffed inside hidden compartments of a Mercedes-Benz at the U.S.-Mexico border near San Diego.

Authorities said Tuesday that a young woman was unresponsive when pulled out of a side compartment of the car after midnight Saturday at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

The 26-year-old woman was also treated for a large burn on her leg.

Officers also found a 39-year-old man curled in a fetal position behind another panel. He was sweating profusely and needed help to stand.

Officials say a drug-detection dog that noticed something in the car's fender prompted the search.

The driver was arrested. The two undocumented immigrants were held as witnesses.

___

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.signonsandiego.com

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.