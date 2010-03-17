Saint Patrick's Day festivities take over Gaslamp

Saint Patrick's Day partiers will be heading downtown Wednesday night for the annual Shamrock Festival. More than 20,000 people are expected to pack the Gaslamp for plenty of fun.

About 60,000 square feet of green astroturf will cover the streets. The festival will feature several bands, go-go dancers and green beer.

Shamrock starts at 4 p.m. and runs until midnight. The main entrance is located at 6th Street and G Street.

Tickets are $25 at the door, but the party is only for those 21-years-old and up.